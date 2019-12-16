Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Police are investigating an armed robbery at the JoyMart on Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield, WV.

Dispatchers said it happened around 9 a.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019. Investigators tell 59News three armed black men entered the store and robbed it at gun point.

Bluefield Police are questioning one juvenile in custody. Officers are still looking for two other suspects.

