UPDATE: Person of interest led Bluefield Police in car chase, ran away

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — 5/20/2020 10:15 a.m. UPDATE: Detectives with Bluefield Police confirmed Vest is wanted for leading officers on a car chase. It happened last night throughout Bluefield.

Detectives said Vest was able to run away, and is still on the loose.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Bluefield (WV) Police at (304) 327-6201, then press 1. All tips will remain confidential.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — 5/20/2020 9:15 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Bluefield Police need your help in searching for a person of interest.

Justin Vest

(Facebook: Bluefield WV Police Department)

Officers are looking for Justin Vest, pictured above. They said he is a person of interest for some undisclosed events that took place on May 19, 2020.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Bluefield (WV) Police at (304) 327-6201, then press 1. All tips will remain confidential.