Bluefield Rams gearing up for football home opener

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield College Rams are scheduled to play football this weekend after their season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since 2019. the Rams will hit the grid iron at Mitchell Stadium.

Since they normally play in the fall, the team adapted to playing in the snow and cold. Coach Dewey Lusk said this weather will be an advantage for them.

“Well we’ve been practicing in the snow, we’ve been practicing in the cold,” Lusk said. “And I think that’s one thing that’s going to be to our advantage when folks come in here to Bluefield, they’ve probably not had the weather that we’ve had. And we hope that is going to be a distinct advantage for us.”

The Rams are scheduled to host Union College on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 3 p.m.