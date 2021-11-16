Bluefield Rotary Club donates winter gear to students

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Rotary Club is helping keep Mercer County students warm this winter.

The club collected winter gloves for children during the month of October for the Share The Gloves Initiative. They presented those gloves to the Superintendent of Mercer County Schools Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The President of the Bluefield Rotary Club, Zachary Luttrell, said he enjoys knowing he makes a difference in kids lives in Mercer County.

“it feels good, I know they appreciate them, we will occasionally get little letters from kids saying how much they appreciate the gloves and it just warms our heart,” Zachary Luttrell said.

Luttrell said the rotary club will continue with the initiative next year.