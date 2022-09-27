BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Alumni are coming from all across the country to come back to Bluefield State University’s Homecoming.

This is the first year B-State held its homecoming since changing its name from College to University. They have eight days worth of activities for both alumni and students including their Homecoming Football game on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Deirdre Guyton, Director of Alumni Affairs said they started planning back in May.

“Of course, we want to hit it with a bang. The students, you know, you hear a lot of the time the students say there’s nothing to do so we want to give this week a fun-filled week with activities for them to participate in,” Guyton said.

To see a full itinerary, visit Bluefield State University’s website.