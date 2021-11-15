Bluefield State College administration addressed incorrect COVID-19 booster dosages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Administration at Bluefield State College confirmed Monday, November 15, 2021, incorrect dosages of a COVID-19 booster were given to BSC employees.

Vice President of Media Relations, Jim Nelson said they learned about the mistake from a weekly COVID-19 report. Nine employees received a full-dose instead of the half-dose booster vaccination at an on-campus vaccine clinic.

Nelson detailed how the mistake happened.

“It looks like nine individuals, who are Bluefield State employees, received the larger dose prematurely and at too large a dosage,” he said.

Administrators said they are working to follow all CDC and state guidelines regarding vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories