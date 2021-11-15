Bluefield State College administration addressed incorrect COVID-19 booster dosages

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Administration at Bluefield State College confirmed Monday, November 15, 2021, incorrect dosages of a COVID-19 booster were given to BSC employees.

Vice President of Media Relations, Jim Nelson said they learned about the mistake from a weekly COVID-19 report. Nine employees received a full-dose instead of the half-dose booster vaccination at an on-campus vaccine clinic.

Nelson detailed how the mistake happened.

“It looks like nine individuals, who are Bluefield State employees, received the larger dose prematurely and at too large a dosage,” he said.

Administrators said they are working to follow all CDC and state guidelines regarding vaccinations.