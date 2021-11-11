Bluefield State College faces NCAA infractions

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College is facing penalties from the NCAA for committing certification violations.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Bluefield State College held a press conference detailing the incident.

The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions announced the college failed to monitor the student-athlete certification process on eight sports.

University officials said 21 student-athletes competed in a total of 225 contests while ineligible over a three-year period. President Robin Capehart, said they decided to self-report the infractions because it was the right thing to do.

“Coach Price and Coach Bailey have done a great job of cleaning up a mess. This was a mess and we had to come in and get it cleaned up and we had to do it the right way and the right way was to work with the NCAA,” President Capehart said.

As an outcome of the infractions, Bluefield State faces a three-year probation period, a $2,000 fine, and other penalties that includes the athletic director and compliance director attending NCAA regional rules seminars during each year of probation.