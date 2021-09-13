Bluefield State College Football makes history with first program win

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College Football celebrated their first win in program history September 11, 2021.

The newly resurrected team took on Elizabeth State for a 35 to 27 point lead. The team had a rough first half, trailing 21 to nothing but eventually pulled together to secure that historic win.

The Head Coach said the win was emotional for him and the team, but the hard work does not stop there.

“We’ve all seen teams that are much more veteran than our guys going on a hold 21-nothing and say hey, it’s not our day,” said Tony Coaxum. “But they didn’t say that. They said not today.”

The team will take on Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina on Saturday, September 18 and hope to pull off another win.