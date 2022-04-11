BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One Bluefield State College student is getting a once-in-a-lifetime internship.

Patrice Sterling, a freshman and international student at the college will become a part of the New Technologists Innovation Academy. Sterling is one of the 100 students chosen out of 2,000!

She said she couldn’t believe she can have this opportunity just as a freshman.

“I was in awe because I don’t think my programming skills are top-notch as of yet because I just started. This is my freshman year, so I’ve never coded before,” Sterling said.

Sterling said the process was rigorous including a coding test and several interviews. Sterling’s seven-week paid internship will begin in June.