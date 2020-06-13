Bluefield State College holds commencement ceremony

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– For the class of 2020, their final semester was anything but normal with a global pandemic forcing their year to come to an abrupt end in March.

However, officials still managed to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this weekend. While two separate ceremonies were held at Mitchell Stadium as opposed to the usual large ceremony at the armory, Co-Valedictorian Abbigael Martin said she was satisfied with the efforts made to make it feel as normal as possible.

“So thankful, Bluefield State College really did a lot to make this happen,” Martin said. “And of course this is a great honor for me, but I know several of my classmates there first time college graduates in their families so I know it means a lot to them and I’m very happy for them.”

Co-Valedictorians Abbigael Martin and Alexander Brugos recalled the sad feeling of not knowing whether they would see their friends and professors again when classes were forced to be completed online. They said graduation day was like a mini college reunion.

“It feels great they have put in a lot of hard work,” Brugos said. “I got to see them succeed they got to see me succeed so it feels really good.”

“It was great to see everyone again, I know everyone is so excited for a while we didn’t know if we would be able to have this opportunity so to have this opportunity its wonderful,” Martin said.

It was also a time to honor a classmate who sadly did not get to walk alongside the other seniors. During the ceremony they honored Matthew Holt who would have graduated in December of 2019, but sadly passed in October of 2019. His family was in attendance and his father accepted his diploma on his behalf.

A milestone that will be remembered by everyone in attendance.

“Congratulations guys we did it,” Martin said.