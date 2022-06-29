BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–It’s almost time for Bluefield State College to make its transition into a University.

This week the College held a University Celebration Week with multiple events across the campus and in the community.

To commemorate the event, fireworks will sound off at midnight June 30, 2022, with special permission from the City of Bluefield and the Fire Marshal along with a free midnight breakfast special.

Veronica Rodriguez, Assistant to the President said the college will have food trucks and an Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute band.

“It’s amazing because it’s 125 years of hard work that are paying off now. And this also expands more opportunities for our students, more educational opportunities for our students and our whole community as well,” Rodriguez said.

The celebration will be at the Medical Education Center on Cherry Street. This event is free and open to anyone in the community.