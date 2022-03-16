PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The sports recruiting process during the pandemic was anything but normal.

Virtual visits joined constant emailing and phone calls, along with sending film.

Two seniors from Princeton High School signed intent letters to play sports at local HBCU, Bluefield State College. Connor Padgett signed to play football and Autumn Dickerson will cheer for the Big Blue.

Dickerson said even though she’ll miss her old team, she can’t wait to meet her new teammates.

“To be able to cheer with new girls from different schools all around West Virginia and see what the future holds,” Dickerson said.

Padgett said this was something he wanted to do since the start of high school. He says he feels relieved he’s signed and committed.

“It was kind of stressful because you know sometimes you get kind of nervous when they’re not texting you back or something so actually having it done now relieves that pressure,” Padgett said.

And Bluefield State Head Football Coach Tony Coaxum said the recruiting process for coaches had its own challenges.

“We really needed to do a good job of verbalizing our vision and what we wanted to get done to everyone and let them hear it and feel it from us as coaches,” Coaxum said.

He says it’s also important to recruit locally because Coaxum feels that the more local talent brought can bring more residents to games and positively impact student life and the campus community.