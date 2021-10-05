Bluefield State College welcomes new women’s head basketball coach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Bluefield State College announced the new women’s head basketball coach.

Paul Davis comes to Bluefield State College as an Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach from Livingstone College. Davis is a 2012 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. He also received a master’s degree and a project management certificate from Western Carolina University.

Davis also played basketball overseas for six years in Lithuania, Australia, Thailand, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Columbia, Tunisia, and Lebanon.

“Bluefield State College is truly blessed with the addition of Paul Davis. He will bring a new look to our women’s team,” Derrick Price, Director of Athletics said.

Davis said his goal is to push the players and help them achieve their goals.

“We have a lot of work to do and a lot of goals, but we can only get there by taking advantage of each practice, each weight room session, each film session. Controlling what we can control and getting a little bit better each day,” Davis said.

The college said that with the support of the athletics department and campus community, Davis will make positive contributions to Bluefield State.