BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A big announcement for Big Blue wrestling fans.

The Men’s Wrestling team was introduced into a conference for the 2023-2024 season.

Derrick Price, the Vice President of Athletics at the University said he is excited to see the student-athletes continue to excel and compete at higher levels.

“We’re joining the Conference Carolinas for our men’s wrestling to be able to compete for the 2023-2024 season. We’re in the west division, we have a couple of different schools in the west division, some in the east division but like I said it’s a blessing,” Price said.

The head coach of the wrestling team for Bluefield State said the school is one of only two HBCUs to offer wrestling.