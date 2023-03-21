BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University held its 34th annual career fair in the Ned Shott Gym on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Over 70 companies and around 200 students came to participate. The career fair gave students the chance to network and learn about job opportunities.

Students from five regional colleges were invited to explore the different career options.

One student with BSU’s International Initiatives, Lindsey Neal, said the career fair and the initiative program present students with more opportunities.

“For me personally, it has opened a lot of doorways to different opportunities,” said Neal.

BSU also organized a resume writing workshop to further help students excel in their future careers.