BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State University holds its State of the University address.

Faculty and staff gathered together in the student center on Friday, October 7, 2022 to discuss how everything’s going at the school.

President Robin Capehart with B-State said he thinks the University is heading in the right direction.

“I really enjoy the oppourtunity to get to discuss some of the successes we had and some of the challenges we still face and really try to communicate a message out there that can get us on the same page as a university,” Capehart said.

President Capehart added the school also had a record fundraising year and was the fastest-growing HBCU in the Mountain State.