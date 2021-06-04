Bluefield State’s request for Wheeling satellite campus rejected

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) – Bluefield State’s request to open a satellite campus in Wheeling was rejected by the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.

According to a spokesperson, the council planned to consider the request as part of its regular meeting Thursday, but Bluefield State did not have a representative present to answer questions.

After an initial motion to table the request, Council Vice Chair Bob Brown proposed that it be rejected. Council then voted unanimously in favor of rejection.

The Council for Community and Technical College Education cited several reasons for the rejection including a lack of demand for the proposed programs.

The proposed location for this satellite campus was the former OVMC campus in Wheeling. However, many of the local universities opposed this move.

West Virginia Northern Community College President Dr. Daniel Mosser, who spoke during the meeting released the following statement after the decision was made: