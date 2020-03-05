Bluefield to host city cleanups in April

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The city of Bluefield needs your help keeping their city beautiful this April!

Administrators will host two city clean-ups next month as part of the Keep Mercer Clean Campaign. City manager Dane Rideout said they are looking to get rid of trash and natural debris from the Bluefield overlook, streams, and the city park.

“When people drive into Bluefield their first impressions are what they see and we want to make sure their first impressions are positive in nature,” Rideout explained.

The overlook clean up will start at 8 a.m on Monday, April 6, 2020. Volunteers can meet at city hall. A park clean up will be at the same time on April 20.

