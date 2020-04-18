Bluefield Union Mission continues operations to serve community during pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Union Mission is also making some changes to their operations during the pandemic. They are still handing out food bags from their pantry everyday, but are holding off on giving out clothes – unless it is absolutely necessary.

Director of the Bluefield Union Mission Craig Hammond said these measures are to keep everyone who walks through their doors safe.

“We wipe down everything after every person comes through. And we have masks and we have gloves if we think it’s needed and other than that we are still open every day 365 days a year,” Hammond said.

Hammond said they’ve seen about a 30% increase in food distribution from this time last year. The Bluefield Union Mission is open every day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

