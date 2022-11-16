BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The Bluefield Union Mission is preparing for one of the busiest Thanksgiving meal giveaways in its history.

Every year for the last 91 years, the Union Mission distributes meals on Thanksgiving day and the day before. But with food prices at an all-time high, Executive Director Craig Hammond said inflation is hitting the mission hard this year.

“Oh, it’s affected us tremendously. I mean this is eye-popping inflation. Last year we were paying $1.09 a pound for turkey breast. This year it’s way over $2.50,” said Hammond.

Despite the rise in prices, the Mission will still distribute between three and four hundred Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Hammond says it’s all thanks to the generosity of the community. But that generosity doesn’t just come in terms of cash or food donations, it’s also thanks to community members like Brandon Disney volunteering their time at the mission.

“We just want to be able to give back to the community and the less fortunate. Especially this time of year, you know? People need a little bit extra,” said Disney, who donated and helped distribute lunches Wednesday.

That giving spirit has spread through the community again this year, as Hammond said the donations they’ve received will still be enough for their Thanksgiving giveaway, despite record-high food prices.

“The community once again has stepped up to the plate, and we’ll have equal or maybe more than we had last year. It’s just an amazing thing, this community, how it comes around and supports the Mission and its programs,” Hammond told 59News.