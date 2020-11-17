Bluefield Union Mission focuses on helping people in need during pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission has been helping locals for nearly 100 years but in this new season of COVID-19 and social distancing, the help they bring now looks a little different.

Director Craig Hammond said while Bluefield doesn’t have a large homeless population, there are still those in need of help. He said the mission is still able to help even with COVID-19 and those who need it are more than thankful.

“What we do is we provide shelter, clothing, food, transportation if necessary to get them through that problem they are having and it’s usually a short term problem,” said Hammond.

Hammond said if you’re interested in donating, they can always use coats, blankets, toiletries and shoes.