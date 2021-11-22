Bluefield Union Mission giving out meals this Thanksgiving

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Many don’t have the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family around the dinner table. One non-profit is stepping in and helping out during the holidays.

The Bluefield Union Mission in Bluefield, West Virginia offers two days of Thanksgiving meals.

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the mission is giving out Thanksgiving food boxes that include a turkey and sides. On Thursday, the Union mission decided to partner with The Grind, a coffee shop in Bluefield, Virginia to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal for those who do not have the means to cook.

Director of the Bluefield Union Mission, Craig Hammond mentioned why he gives back during the holidays.

“Thanksgiving is, I think, at the top of the list because it’s a time where you can show your gratitude, go above and beyond what you do every day and help someone else,” Hammond said.

Both events start at 11:00 am and end until all food is given away. For more information or questions, contact the Bluefield Union Mission at 304-327-8167. They are located at 2203 Bluefield Avenue #2508, Bluefield, West Virginia 24701.