BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — It’s time to tailgate and see old friends… because this Sunday, kicks off Bluefield University’s annual homecoming weekend.

Many events are scheduled to take place on Bluefield’s campus.

Among those are an award reception and tailgate followed by the football game as the Rams take on Reinhardt University from Georgia.

Sherelle Morgan, Director of Alumni Relations, told 59News about a special homecoming concert coming to the Chapel.

“We’ll be hosting Diverse Groove which is a band out of Matthews, North Carolina and they play nationally at all types of venues and play all types of music genres. But for us, they’ll be putting on a Motown show. We’re expecting a huge turnout for that, it’s a free concert,” Morgan said.

The free concert begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Other homecoming events for the school might have an additional cost, be sure to head over to Bluefield University’s website for more information.