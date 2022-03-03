BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University recently held a traffic forum where police and students engaged in conversations.

The Virginia State Police, Bluefield, Virginia Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department traveled to the university to talk to students about the do’s and do nots of what to do at a traffic stop. They also hosted a Q & A session and showed students their patrol cars.

Dr. Kimberly Farmer, Dean of Criminal Justice said she was able to use her connections to have the officers show up.

“We, of course, have a lot of contacts in law enforcement, they’re on campus all the time anyway, and anytime we ask them to, they come here and they were just all in when we reached out to them and asked them to participate,” Dr. Farmer said.

Jewels Gray, President of Black Student Alliance said what he learned from the forum.

“When they’re doing a traffic stop, they said anytime they approach the car period, they’re nervous but they don’t want to give off that type of energy so they try to remain calm. Especially when it comes to hands. They want to see your hands and want to make sure that they can see anything you’re doing in the car so they don’t have to react,” Gray said.

Gray said they plan to hold more events like this in the future.