BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield University systems were shut down on Sunday, April 30, 2023, when administrators learned of a cybersecurity attack, according to Josh Cline, Vice-President for Institutional Advancement and Marketing for Bluefield University.

“Our information services team detected the cyberattack and took immediate action, began working on the process,” Cline said around noon on Sunday. “So right now, where we’re at, that we’re asking all our users to not be in our systems so we can maintain system integrity for this time.”

Cline said university administrators were making every effort to investigate the security breach and to protect the integrity of the university systems. He assured that officials at the private Baptist university would keep the campus community updated as information became available.

Cline added IT teams at the university are conducting a deep dive into the attack to learn the next steps to take and warned students and staff to avoid using university computer systems, including e-mail for the time being.

Cline said university officials will post updates to the University’s social media pages, which the cyberattack did not affect and that they will send out texts.

He also later Sunday that additional information may not be available until Monday, May 1, 2023.