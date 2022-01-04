Bluefield University surpasses $18 million donation goal

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University surpassed their astonishing $18 million goal.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2022, the university announced their accomplishment through social media, and their campaign isn’t over. Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, said the end of the campaign isn’t until June.

“So, we’ve raised not only annual scholarships support, but we’ve created several endowed scholarships thanks to the generosity of several donors. We are also looking to improve our campus facilities, enhancing them so we can go further. We built the third floor of the Science Center through this campaign,” Cline said.

To learn more about their Centennial Anniversary and donation campaign, visit their school website.