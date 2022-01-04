Bluefield University surpasses $18 million donation goal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University surpassed their astonishing $18 million goal.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2022, the university announced their accomplishment through social media, and their campaign isn’t over. Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, said the end of the campaign isn’t until June.

“So, we’ve raised not only annual scholarships support, but we’ve created several endowed scholarships thanks to the generosity of several donors. We are also looking to improve our campus facilities, enhancing them so we can go further. We built the third floor of the Science Center through this campaign,” Cline said.

To learn more about their Centennial Anniversary and donation campaign, visit their school website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories