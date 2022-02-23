BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– A new art exhibit arrived at Bluefield University.

Gerri Young, a member of the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, is showcasing her work at Bluefield University in Lansdell Hall. Young works with an array of art styles including using acrylic, watercolor, ink, and oil.

Walter Shroyer, the Chair of Art and Design at the university told 59News what makes her work so interesting.

“She does these kind of unusual perspectives. She can take an ordinary scene like walking out the front door of the driveway and making it really nice and making it interesting to look at,” Shroyer said.

The exhibit runs through April 1st. Young’s art is available for purchase, to learn more, visit Bluefield University’s website.