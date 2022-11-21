BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield University will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefield

music extravaganza Saturday, December 3, at 7:30 P.M. in Harman Chapel Auditorium

on the Bluefield University campus.

Known as the institution’s Christmas gift to the Greater Bluefield community, Christmas

at Bluefield is open and free to the public as an annual Christian celebration of the birth of Christ

through choral performances, carol singing, instrumental selections, theatre pieces, and

scripture readings. The production will showcase students and professors from BU’s

music and theatre departments.

Christmas at Bluefield will feature sacred and familiar anthems, carols, and praise songs offered by BU’s Concert Band, Brass Quintet, Variations Chamber Singers, Masterworks Chorale, Jazz Band, and Theatre Department.

“Christmas at Bluefield will be an amazing, inspiring time of light, joy, and peace

celebrating God’s gift of the incarnation of his son. Music, candlelight, theater, and more. Come celebrate the season with us.” Dr. Mark Milberger, Director of the Center of Worship Arts at BU

A reception hosted by the office of the president will follow the program in Shott Hall.

There will be hot cider, coffee, cookies, and other holiday treats.

For more information, contact Rebecca Kasey, director of public relations at rebecca.kasey@bluefield.edu.