Bluefield, VA Library closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) -- For the last three weeks, tennis fans have been able to enjoy the 2020 season of World TeamTennis. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their season, CEO Carlos Silva said they tested the players, coaches, and staff multiple times during the season and they came back with NO positive tests.

"I think all the players and all the staff worked very hard so we could all stay safe," Silva said. "Happy to report that all of our tests have come back negative. We are just going to stay diligent until the Sunday finals and then get everyone on their way back to wherever they are going, and hopefully off to their next tournament safely."