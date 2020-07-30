Bluefield, VA Library closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

BLUEFIELD,VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield Library is closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The library made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Workers are urging people who recently visited the library and have concerns, to contact their doctor or the Tazewell County Health Department.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News