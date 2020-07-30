Bluefield, VA Library closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

BLUEFIELD,VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield Library is closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The library made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Workers are urging people who recently visited the library and have concerns, to contact their doctor or the Tazewell County Health Department.
