Bluefield, VA (WVNS) – The Bluefield Virginia Police Department hosted its first Virginia Rules Camp.

The camp brought in dozens of students from across the Bluefield area. Campers first started arriving at 8 A.M. on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.

Jason Perkins, school resource officer for Graham Middle School, said the camp’s biggest goal is education.

“A lot of times, kids go to school and they get that school policy packet. They take it home to have their parents sign it, take it back, and nobody reads it. They don’t know sometimes what their supposed to do and what their responsibilities are,” Perkins said.

Campers were able to take part in several physical activities including pickleball and swimming.

The activities help energize the campers while they learn about topics ranging from juvenile justice to student responsibilities at school.

Perkins also spoke about a lesson that could prove to be important in keeping people safe, a class about opioids.

“People are just in need of learning what it looks like. Learning what addiction does to you in your life. Learning just everything that you can about it so you can make better decisions when your faced with it,” Perkins said.

Perkins said this camp took months of planning, but it was certainly worth it. He hopes that the Bluefield Virginia Police Department can do more events like this in the future.

“I hope when they are faced with a decision that they’ll take a second to pause and think. Think about everything we have learned at this camp. Everything they have learned from their parents, their good role models in their life. I hope that influences that one, single decision they are going to make,” Perkins said.

The camp concluded by allowing campers the chance to meet Senator Travis Hackworth.