BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A local police department will receive a new ballistic shield, thanks to a donation.

The Bluefield Virginia Police Department was able to purchase the new shield from a donation given by the Harley Davidson Cole Foundation.

Ballistic shields are used for high-risk situations including domestic and active shooters.

Sergeant Channing Mooney with the Police Department said the department needed the new equipment since ballistic shields carry an expiration date.

“Normally ballistic armor there is an expiration date at some point. The new shield that we have is more improved than this one. So you can see here this has a small port hole area, the new one is going to have a lot bigger area of course with glass to be able to see through along with it equipped is a flashlight,” Mooney said.

A spokesperson with the Cole Foundation said they’re happy they could help contribute to the safety of the community.