BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Bluefield Virginia Police Department report a single vehicle fatal accident occurred in the early hours of the day on US Route 460.

At approximately 7:30a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, officers with the Bluefield Virginia Police Department were dispatched to a single car accident on US Route 460 just past Commerce Dr. The driver was heading eastbound when they crossed over the median and both westbound lanes striking a guard rail and going over into an embankment.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead on scene. At this time the cause of the accident is unknown. The driver’s identity is being withheld until their family is notified of the accident.