City of Bluefield mourns passing of Art Riley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– City of Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin announced the passing of a beloved community member on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Directors, Administration and city employees are mourning the loss of Art Riley.

Riley was often at city board meetings and known as “Mr. Bluefield” around town. He lead the Downtown Merchants’ Association and organized the annual Christmas parade.

He was also an informal historian of the city and owned the Landmark Antiques store downtown.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game"

UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect"

Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect"

UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy"

Shelter dog gets not-so-sweet response from anti-pit bull groups after library event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter dog gets not-so-sweet response from anti-pit bull groups after library event"

Trial continues for mother accused of killing her baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial continues for mother accused of killing her baby"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News