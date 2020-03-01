City of Bluefield mourns passing of Art Riley

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– City of Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin announced the passing of a beloved community member on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Directors, Administration and city employees are mourning the loss of Art Riley.

Riley was often at city board meetings and known as “Mr. Bluefield” around town. He lead the Downtown Merchants’ Association and organized the annual Christmas parade.

He was also an informal historian of the city and owned the Landmark Antiques store downtown.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family.