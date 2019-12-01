Bluefield, WV participates in Small Business Saturday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Along with Princeton, Bluefield, WV participated in Small Business Saturday for the 5th year in a row. Small Business Saturday is a time to support all local businesses and also find the perfect holiday gift.

Ambassador for the City of Bluefield Marie Blackwell said Bluefield is growing and this is a great way to support the local shops.

“We have 22 actually businesses that will be participating this year,” Blackwell said. “We are going to have some little pop up shops or vendors in the Clover Club above the rail yard.”

And people who bought items in Bluefield were able to enter for the chance to win Chick-fil-a for a year.