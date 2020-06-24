Bluegrass Festival will take place in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — While most fairs and festivals are being cancelled, one in Mercer County was just approved.

The Mercer County commission voted to allow the Bluegrass Festival to happen at Glenwood Park. The festival will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Commissioners are asking people to social distance at the festival. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett warned things could change if COVID-19 positive cases increase.

“Under COVID-19 guidelines right now, this is still an allowable thing. That may change in the future, but as of right now we had to allow it,” Puckett said.

A bluegrass festival used to be a tradition in Mercer County many years ago.