HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Bluestone Camp and Retreat hosted a family group camp for the summer season.

Bluestone first began in 1953 and is a ministry of the Presbytery of West Virginia. They offer a fun, five-week summer program and a family group camp for all ages.

Campers can enjoy all sorts of fun activities like swimming, sports, kayaking, canoeing and so much more.

Mark Miller, the facilities director at Bluestone, said he hopes even more people will sign up for next year.

“Our staff here is a lot of fun, they do a lot of things with the kids and we invite families to get involved as well,” said Miller.

Miller said they also host weddings, family reunions, camping weekends and RV camper sites.

For more information, visit their website.