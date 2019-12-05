Bluestone Resources temporarily shuts down McDowell County mine

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A coal mine in McDowell County is temporarily shut down.

A spokesman for Bluestone Resources confirmed the Pay Car 57 mine is temporarily idled due to “poor market conditions impacting mining operations across the country.”

In April 2018, the Associated Press reported Pay Car 57 and Pay Car 58 in McDowell County missed a U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration deadline to install proximity detection systems, which prevent miners from being crushed by machinery in underground coal mines. At the time, Pay Car 57 was not producing coal and not refitted with the new technology. It is unclear if the missed deadlines are associated with the temporary shutdown.

The Bluestone Resources spokesman said the company is hopeful “they will be able to bring these workers back in the near future if conditions improve.”

“Unfortunately, due to poor market conditions impacting mining operations across the country, Bluestone was forced to temporarily idle mine 57. However, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring these workers back in the near future if conditions improve.” Spokesman for Bluestone Resources

