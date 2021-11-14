Blustery day turns into a wintery night, measurable snow by Monday morning

Sunday, chances for snow return to the forecast through the evening and overnight hours as a weak cold front pushes through the area. Most of the day will be dry with building clouds but around sunset, we’ll see rain showers initially work their way in and transition to snow as temperatures drop during the evening. Snow will continue overnight with minor accumulations across the high terrain and a coating in the grass for those in the lower elevations.





Monday, snow comes to an end quickly in the morning before most hit the road, but slick travel should be expected heading out the door for the morning commute. Be sure to plan accordingly and leave extra time! The rest of the day will feature clearing skies and breaks of sun. Windy conditions however will see wind chill values or “feels like” temps in the single digits! Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday, we dry out and clear out to a point. Some clouds will still be around but sunshine will be in much greater supply than days past. Highs make a slight rebound too, back into the mid and upper 40s for most. Some of the higher elevations may be slower to warm.

Wednesday, for now, a quick surge in temperatures back into the 50s and 60s is looking likely for most of us as another front sets up off to our west. This also means winds will pick back up, about 5-15mph out of the southwest. We’ll stay dry during the day, but a few clouds will build in by the second half of the day.

Thursday, rain looks to hold off until the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will thicken up through the day limiting the amount of sun we do see though. We’ll also be quite breezy during the day with gusts of 20-30mph becoming likely again. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday looks to remain dry but chilly as we once again see our afternoon highs struggle to reach the 50-degree mark. This will set us up for another chilly weekend. Overnight lows get frost again in the upper 20s and low 30s.

In the extended forecast, rain comes to an end Friday and temperatures have the potential to take a dip back to below normal levels as we enter the last week and half of November. A lot of moving pieces are in play around this time, so be sure to keep checking back for details as the forecast settles into place!



As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

SUNDAY:

Cool with snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers, slick travel in the morning. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely late. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Iso showers. Highs in the 40s.