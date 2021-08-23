Board votes no on Jim Justice coaching Greenbrier East boys basketball

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced at the end of his briefing on Monday that the Greenbrier County Board of Education chose not to name him as the boys basketball coach.

Justice has coached girls basketball at Greenbrier East High School for more than 20 years. He said the decision made him feel ’empty’ when he heard the news.

“Well, to be perfectly honest, anybody would feel some level of emptiness. I’ve coached there 26 seasons, and they’ve had success beyond belief. There’s no questions whatsoever, this is the worst of the worst from the standpoint of the kids.”

Justice went on to say that the principal, assistant principal and the athletic director unanimously recommended him for the job. However, the board ultimately voted for Justice not to sign on as the boys basketball coach.

59News has reached out to the Greenbrier County Board of Education for comment.