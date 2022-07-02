BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A lot of people are boating on the water this Independence Day weekend and one organization wants to make sure people stay safe.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration wants to remind boaters to drink alcohol responsibly.

If you do plan to drink and be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and cool down. Many boating and vehicle accidents resulted because of the misuse of alcohol.

Last year, Operation Dry Water led to 200 warnings issued and four arrests for Boating Under The Influence.

For more information on boating safety, visit the West Virginia DNR website.