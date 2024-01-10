HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A local fitness center is bringing back a fan favorite weight loss challenge.

Bobcat Fitness Center in Hinton is officially bringing back their biggest loser challenge.

The competition runs from Tuesday, January 16th, through Tuesday March 5th.

Competitors can either take the challenge on by themselves or in a team between 3 to 5 people.

Individual and team winners will be chosen based on highest percentage of weight loss.

Ginny Hatcher, the Gym Attendant at Bobcat Fitness Center, said competitors have the opportunity to win different prizes in the challenge.

“It’s more than a weight loss competition. It is the start of a healthy lifestyle. We want to use this eight weeks to get you started learning how to live a better life,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher said registration and a open house will take place on January 13th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal for this year’s Biggest Loser is to have 100 competitors take part.