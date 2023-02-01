BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott Ave near 12th St.

Allard said the cause of death is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.

