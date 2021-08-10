Body of kayaker found along the New River, identified

GILES COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — The body of a man from Bluefield, West Virginia has been identified after it was recovered in the New River in Giles County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife, the body of William Ellis Glover of Bluefield, was found along the New River, about one mile down Shumate Falls Road. His body was recovered on Friday, August 6, 2021 around 2 p.m.

According to the DOW he was out kayaking and was wearing a personal flotation device. The cause of his death remains under investigation.