Boggess Dairy Farms owner discusses COVID-19 impact

WESTERN, WV (WVNS) — When it comes to owning a Dairy Farm, you live on a strict schedule. At Boggess Dairy Farm, they have to milk their cows three times per day due to demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, co-owner Neil Boggess said there is not much concern over the demand of their products.

“My only concern is the supply chain,” Boggess said. “As long as the truck drivers don’t get sick, the milk has got to be hauled away and I have my feed brought in on trucks. So with the supply chain coming and going, I’ll be alright.”

Boggess said he has about half of his supply of cow feed at the farm now. If truck drivers were unable to bring more, he said he will ration what he has left based off of what his cow nutritionist recommends. But he still has to milk his cows, regardless of whether he can transport it or not.

“I’m worried more about the processing plant,” Boggess said. “If the processing plant were to close down, I don’t know what would happen then. Or if the truck drivers refuse to work. Whether they’re hauling the milk, hauling the feed here, that would really upset the balance of this operation.”

Dairy Farming is a delicate operation, keeping the cows happy is the ultimate goal for Boggess Dairy Farms.