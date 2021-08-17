Boil water advisory issued for several areas in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday, August 17 for several areas in Lewisburg.
According to Greenbrier County Homeland and Security Management, repairs are being made on a 6-inch main water line. The following areas are under the boil water advisory:
McElhenny Road
Holliday Lane (Greenbrier Humane Society)
Aviagen Turkey Farm
Townhouse Road
Westgate Drive
Houfnaggle Road
Midland Trail
Blue Sulphur Pike/Muddy Creek Mountain
Ridgedale Road
Battle Hill Drive
West side McElhenny Rd from 60 to Battle Hill Drive on 60
People are advised to boil water for two minutes before consuming. The advisory is expected to be lifted by Thursday, August 19.