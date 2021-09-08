Boil water advisory lifted in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The boil water advisory in Lewisburg finally lifted after six days. The second boil water advisory of the summer.

59News sat down with city officials to see why this keeps happening and how it is affecting local businesses.

“It’s happened twice already this summer and it’s very inconvenient,” Owner of Amy’s Market, Amy Mills said. “I’m not sure what’s going on, but we really hope that it’s something that can be fixed.”

The City of Lewisburg lifted a six day boil water advisory on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The reason for the advisory was high turbidity, meaning the measure of cloudiness caused by particles in the water. This, after the city was under the same advisory in mid-June.

“We went under that for the same reason, the high turbidity and that turbidity caused a lot of damage to our filter,” City Manager, Misty Hill, explained. “The filters were really destroyed in June. We knew right away to be aggressive about getting those replaced. But everything else with the pandemic and everything that’s going on things are moving slower.”

Hill told 59News the city is actively working on replacing those broken parts and that filtration system.

“We were scheduled for the 13th to have a part replaced, but they pushed us back to the 20th. We have three large filters there probably about the size of a tractor trailer, three of them, it’s quite a large system,” Hill added. “To get that replaced, it takes a lot of parties involved.”

For Amy Mills, the owner of Amy’s Market, these boil water advisories are not only taking a toll on her employees, but on her business and finances as well.

“It’s slowed down production,” Mills said. “We are having to boil water to wash and rinse our dishes and we are already six employees short. That takes away from producing things just to make sure that everything is staying sanitized.”

The city made bottled water available for anyone in need of it. That can be picked up during business hours at the Fire Station #2 at 3673 Jefferson Street North in Lewisburg.