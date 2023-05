BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Crews are on the scene of Truist Bank in Beckley for reports of a bomb threat.

According to Jeff Sadler, Assistant Fire Chief of Bradley Prosperity Fire Department, the call came in around 1:00 PM on Monday, May 22nd.

Bradley Prosperity Fire and EMS are staged in the area of Hobby Lobby until State Police and a bomb dog come in from Summersville.

The bank was evacuated safely and as of this time, there are no injuries reported.

Stick with 59News as we learn more details.