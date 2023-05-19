PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new up-and-coming beauty salon celebrated their grand opening in Princeton on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Bombshell Studios offers a variety of hair, nail and skin care services.

The salon is located right on Mercer Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Kaylee Stillwell, the owner of Bombshell Studios, said she has worked as a hair stylist for about three years and that her goal was always to open her own salon.

She added that she is very excited and thankful to finally be able to share her salon with the Princeton community.

“This is different from most salons because we just want people to feel comfortable,” said Stillwell. “We want everybody to know that they’re welcome here, and we just put passion behind everything we do.”

Stillwell mentioned they are still looking to hire one more hairstylist and one more nail technician to complete the staff.

Bombshell Studios can be reached by phone at 276-722-0549.