Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia

UNION, WV (WVNS) — A lifesaving tool was brought to Monroe County on Tuesday to help women get access to mammograms.

Bonnie’s Bus was started by Jo Statler, whose mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson, died from Breast Cancer in 1992 after not having access to screening. The Bus began in 2009 and has helped more 18,000 women, like Laura Howard, who cannot afford the $800 a month for insurance.

“It is a great feeling to know that you are getting taken care of because it’s very important at our age to have these tests done and with not having insurance, it’s a great opportunity to get it done,” Howard said.

Bonnie’s Bus comes with state-of the-art equipment to get better pictures. The bus has a 3D Hologic Mammogram machine which can detect anything as small as a grain of salt.

Bonnie’s Bus employees told 59News they treat the women who come onto the bus with the utmost respect.

Women typically do not get their first mammogram until they are in their 40’s, and driver, Rick Maczko, said he wants women to be able to maintain their dignity regardless of their situation.

“They really appreciate that,” Maczko said. “They can come here, get their mammogram done, and get back out and get on with their life for the day, whether it’s going home, whether it’s going to work, or whether it’s going to take care of other loved ones.”

Bonnie’s Bus receives grant funds and donations to be able to care for women who might otherwise be overlooked.