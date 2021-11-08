Bookmobile to participate in Mac’s Memorial Toy Fund

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Library will be providing gifts for children in need during the holiday season.

They teamed up with the Beckley Area Foundation and Mac’s Memorial Toy Fund to accept gift donations and deliver them with the Bookmobile.

The annual event held for the toy fund was cancelled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director of Operations for the Bookmobile said they still wanted to get involved to help children impacted by the pandemic.

“We are trying to make this holiday as nice as we can for the children who, in certain areas, may be suffering even more so,” Amy Smith said. “We would like to make the holidays a little bit brighter.”

The library is accepting gently used and new toy donations or monetary donations until the end of the month.